Big Red game postponed until Thursday, April 25

Tonight’s Big Red Series baseball game between the Bryant Hornets and the Benton Panthers at new Everett Field in Benton has been postponed due to weather conditions.

The game will be made up on Thursday, April 25, with first pitch at 4:30 p.m., varsity only.

Pre-sold tickets as well as wristbands for today’s game will allow for entrance into the park for the make-up date.

The Hornets are scheduled to host another arch-rival on Tuesday, April 9, as Conway visits Bryant High School Field.