Pre-game amended for today’s Big Red Series between Bryant and Benton

The pre-game ceremonies at today’s Big Red Series baseball game between the Bryant Hornets and the Benton Panthers at the new Benton field have been amended due to the threat of inclement weather.

The youth baseball teams that were set to be honored has been cancelled, however, the players, who were presented bracelets to commemorate the event, will be able to attend the game free with their bracelets.

The Everett Field dedication with Dwight and Susie Everett, Benton Administration, board of education and Mayor Tom Farmer will proceed as planned along with the ceremonial first pitch featuring Benton’s former Major League star Cliff Lee and Bryant’s former Major League star Travis Wood throwing out the first pitches.

First pitch is expected at 5 p.m.