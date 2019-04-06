Hornets turn in strong performance at Cyclone Relays

RUSSELLVILLE — Braden Williams and Josh Robinson turned in individual second-place finishes and the 4×400 relay team was second as well as the Bryant Hornets finished third in the team standings at the Cyclone Relays at Russellville High School on Friday.

The Hornets accumulated 70 points. Bentonville won the meet with 159, edging Conway (154). Russellville was fourth with 59 points in the 13-team competition.

Williams was second in the 100-meter dash behind Conway’s Cary McClain by less than half a second. McClain ran an 11.37. Williams finished in 11.41. Bryant’s Joseph Young was sixth in 11.72.

Robinson actually tied Taelon Peter of Russellville for top honors in the high jump at 6’4”. In a jump-off, Peter cleared 6’6” and Robinson 6’4”.

In another close race, the Hornets’ 4×400 team of J’Lun Herron, River Gregory, Robinson and Logan Kretsch turned in a 3:30.89, on the heels of North Little Rock at 3:26.76.

Williams also finished fourth in the 200-meter dash in 22.96 and contributed a leg to the 4×100 team, which finished fourth. With Robinson, Braylon Butler and Young, they ran a 44.28.

“We had several personal records and season-best performances,” said Hornets coach Steve Oury. “Braden finally broke through and dipped under 23 seconds in the 200.

“I think our 4×100 relay is ready to make a breakthrough,” he added. “They ran their season best time despite having some poor handoffs. I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do when they put it all together.”

Chris Barrientos was third in the 1600 in 4:27.38. Teammate Bresner Austin was sixth in 4:34.44. In the 800, Ammon Henderson finished third in 2:02.16 with Hunter Ulmer eighth in 2:05.91. Kretsch was fourth in the 400 with a time of 52.59.

“Chris, Bresner and Ammon all had season best or personal record performances in the middle-distance races,” Oury noted. “Logan did a good job in the 400.”

In the 4×800, Jake Dreher, Hagan Austin, Ulmer and Henderson combined on an 8:32.71 clocking to take third.

Butler, Michael Chatmon and Kyle Shorter each contributed seventh-place points for the Hornets. Butler’s came in the 300 hurdles in 43.73. Chatmon’s was in the shot with a throw of 45’05”. Shorter was seventh in the triple jump, covering 39’5”.

The Hornets are scheduled to compete in the Fayetteville Bulldog Relayss on April 12 then wrap up the regular season at the Wampus Cat Relays in Conway on April 16.

The 6A-Central Conference meet will be held in Little Rock on April 25.