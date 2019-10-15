Bryant cross country trio runs in Washington, D.C. race

Three Bryant cross country athletes ran in the annual Army 10-miler race last Sunday in Washington, D.C. Along with 35,000 runners at the event were seniors Brandon Lee and Christian Brack along with eighth-grader Payton Brack. Lee’s father, Brandon Lee Sr., also ran in the race.

The boys’ fathers serve with the Arkansas National Guard.

The run started at the Pentagon and ran past Arlington Cemetary and the National Mall.

“They had a great experience and are already planning to do it again,” said Sherri Brack, mother of Christian and Payton.