Bryant cross country trio runs in Washington, D.C. race

October 15, 2019 Cross Country

Three Bryant cross country athletes ran in the annual Army 10-miler race last Sunday in Washington, D.C. Along with 35,000 runners at the event were seniors Brandon Lee and Christian Brack along with eighth-grader Payton Brack. Lee’s father, Brandon Lee Sr., also ran in the race. 

The boys’ fathers serve with the Arkansas National Guard.

The run started at the Pentagon and ran past Arlington Cemetary and the National Mall.

“They had a great experience and are already planning to do it again,” said Sherri Brack, mother of Christian and Payton.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Cross Country
October 14, 2019
Hornets run their best at annual Westbrook Invitational

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!