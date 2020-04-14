April 14 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Bryant dismisses Lady Wolves, improves to 6-1 vs. league

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By Bridget Bauer

Photos courtesy of Jon Staton

PEARCY — Finally in the seventh inning, the Bryant Lady Hornets acquired their big inning with seven runs and defeated the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves, 15-0, on Friday, April 11.

Prior to the seventh frame, the Lady Hornets (11-4, 6-1 6A/7A-South) scattered eight runs by tallying two each in the first, third, fifth and sixth. Bryant smacked 17 hits and was paced by Breanna Sanders’ 3-of-3 performance which included two RBIs and a double.

Jordan Williams picked up the victory for the Lady Hornets in three innings of relief. She gave up one hit, struck out two batters and walked one. Abby Staton started the contest but didn’t get the victory because she didn’t throw enough innings. She struck out six batters, walked two and yielded three hits.

“Because of the surface, Abby was having trouble getting her footing,” Bryant Coach Debbie Clark said. “Jordan came in and did a good job, and that is what we needed.”

A quintet of players finished with two hits and included Williams, Miranda Mayfield, Tori Hernandez, Katy Stillman and Staton, who also smacked the Lady Hornets’ other double in the game. Mayfield and Staton both recorded three RBIs.

“A big inning is three runs or more, and we finally got it in the seventh,” Clark said. “We also scored first, scored with two out and scored with the lead.”

The main thing Clark is pleased with is the Lady Hornets’ picked up the win. Last year, they lost this game and that could have hurt them in not making the State tournament.

“We remember last year,” Clark said. “If we get 20 points a week, we should make State, and we got our 20 points.”

Bryant’s make-up game with Sheridan, set for Monday, April 14, will have to be rescheduled a fourth time due to inclement weather. As it stands, the Lady Hornets are set to host El Dorado on Tuesday, April 15, then Benton on Thursday, April 17.