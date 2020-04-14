April 14 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Denker’s four goals highlight Hornets’ seventh win in a row

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

PEARCY — Bryce Denker scored four goals as the Bryant Hornets won their seventh match in a row and improved to 6-0 in South Conference play with an 8-1 win over the Lake Hamilton Wolves in soccer action Friday, April 11.

Denker scored twice in the first half then added two quickly in the second half in the mercy-rule win. Dylan Wolf, Corey Laisure, Danny Vivar and Chance Levinson each had a goal as well.

The Wolves’ lone goal came in the second half against Bryant reserves.

Wolf got the scoring going less than eight minutes into the match. Houston Clifton supplied the assist. Denker’s first goal was unassisted. It came at the 19:23 mark. He would add his second at 6:03 with Wolf supplying the feed.

The second half was just 21 seconds old when Denker found the range again, this time off an assist from Laisure. Three minutes later, Wolf set up the senior’s fourth goal.

Laisure’s goal came on a penalty kick at 34:00. Vivar found the net with 2:55 to go off a free kick. Levinson capped off the onslaught in the final minute.

The Hornets host El Dorado on Tuesday then begin the second half of the conference schedule on Thursday at home against Benton.