Lady Hornets third at final regular-season meet

CONWAY — Kayla Scott once again won both hurdles races and the Bryant Lady Hornets accumulated 109 points to finish third at the Wampus Cat Invitational track meet on Thursday at Conway High School.

The host team won top honors with 214.5 points. Russellville was second with 115 in the 12-team meet.

The meet wrapped up the regular season for the Lady Hornets who will host the 7A-Central Conference meet on Thursday, April 27.

“Some of our girls are still trying to regain the confidence they had before some injuries that we had through the season,” said Lady Hornets coach Keith Dale. “Once they get their confidence back, we should be standing really good as a team.

“We’ll have the next week off to begin our preparation for the Conference meet,” he noted.

Scott won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.83 and the 300-meter hurdles in 45.98.

“Kayla improved her time in both races,” said Dale who noted that the 15.83 is the seventh best time in the state this season. “It was a great close race in the 300 hurdles with a state-leading time of 45.98.”

Scott edged Conway’s Taylor Conway (46.01) to win the race.

In the 100 hurdles, Bryant’s Deborah Shaw was fourth in 17.80.

Zhania Hall finished second in the 800 with a time of 2:27.04, a personal record. Tamera Rhode of Russellville won in 2:26.02.

The 4×400 relay team of Megan Lee, Hall, Zeia Robinson and Maggie Laws turned in their best time of the season with a 4:09.80 to finish second behind Conway at 4:04.16. Bryant’s time is the fifth best in the state so far this year.

Lee, Hall, Bailey Brazil and Laws combined on a 10:26.73 in the 4×800 to place third. That’s the seventh best time in the state so far this season.

Robinson picked up third-place points in the 400 with a time of 1:02.97. Laws was fifth in 1:04.50.

Daelyn Young’s 27.90 was good for fifth in the 200 with Robinson seventh in a time of 28.18.

In the 100, Tiberia Foote was eighth in 13.41.

Sydney Wilson ran a 13:17.04 to place fifth in the 3200 while Brazil finished fifth in the 1600 with a time of 5:57.81. Wilson was seventh in 6:04.74.

Burt, Foote, Robinson and Young combined in the 4×100, running a 51.31, to place fourth.

In the field events, Taylor McKinney was third in the discus with a throw of 102’3”. Kaycee White was seventh at 88’7”. In the shot, Serenity Bridges picked up fifth-place points with a put of 33’0” with McKinney’s 30’8.5” good for eighth.

In the pole vault, Bree Hood cleared 9’6” to take third. Foote scored in both the long jump and the triple jump. In the long jump, she was sixth at 14’7”. In the triple jump, she was fourth at 32’10” with Shaw sixth at 32’2”.





