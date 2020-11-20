November 20 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Bryant dominates swim and diving competition at Henderson State

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of DeeDee Gillespie

ARKADELPHIA — The Bryant High School swim teams swept a six-team meet at Henderson State University on[more] Saturday, highlighted by State qualifying times in six events. Lindsey Butler and Jinson Kang turned in qualifying times in two events each and the girls 200 free and 200 medley relays teams met or beat the required standards as well.

“Our swimmers had a great meet,” stated Bryant coach Angel Dale.

The Lady Hornets compiled a score of 658 points to far out-distance second place Magnolia with 365. Arkansas Baptist (199), Benton (71) and Arkadelphia (45) followed.

For the boys, Bryant finished with 442 points to Magnolia’s 357 followed by Arkansas Baptist (179.5), Arkadelphia (37), Camden Fairview (35) and Benton (29.5).

The Bryant squads compiled a combined total of 1,100 points with Magnolia second at 722.

“The boys did a great job today,” Dale noted. “Spencer Qualls brought in points in the 200 free and the 500 free; Scot Mead and Justin Combs did well in diving. Jake Tipton finished 2nd in the 100 free and the 400 relay finished first.

“Lindsey Butler had a good meet,” she said of the girls. “She qualified for State in both of her individual events (100 Free and 100 Back). Jinson Kang qualified for State in the 200 IM and the 100 fly. Emily Dabbs had a good meet. She won the 50 freestyle and finished third in butterfly.

“We have several new divers this year and two returning divers,” Dale noted. “Alise Heavrin and Kaitlin Howey are our returning divers. Kaitlin was injured today and did not dive. Alise did an excellent job today. Courntey Bulthuis dove well pulling off her first reverse dive. We have been working on it in practice but had not managed to do one legally until today.”

Kang’s winning time in the 200 IM was 2:26.06. Three other Lady Hornets scored in the event. Mollie Robinson was fourth in 3:21.81, Shelby Burchfield fifth in 3:22.83, and Catarena Falco seventh in 3:46.73.

The qualifying time Kang turned in for the 100 fly was second best at the meet. She finished in 1:05.80. Andi Burroughs of Arkansas Baptist just edged her out for first with a 1:04.89 clocking. Dabbs was third in 1:12.63 with Devin Hester sixth (1:25.22) and Burchfield seventh (1:45.27).

Dabbs won the 50 free with a time of 28.31. Amanda Butler was fourth in 30.26 with Sarah White sixth in 31.14 and Jordan Tarvin 12th in 39.16.

Heavrin’s effort in the 1 meter dive took top honors with Bulthius second.

In her qualifying events, Lindsey Butler won the 100 free in 58.45 and the 100 back in 1;04.98. In each race, Bryant had three other swimmers earn points. In the 100 free, Sarah White was fourth in 1:10.87, Tiffany Robinson finished fifth in 1:15.64, and Kaitlin Howey was eighth in 1:24.14. In the 100 back, Lauren Wood was third in 1:27.15 followed by Mollie Robinson (fourth in 1:30.87) and Falco (sixth in 1:40.63).

The Lady Hornets earned points in the 500 free when Courtney Wells finished second in a time of 7:04.30 and Wood took fourth in 7:17.81. Wells also earned third-place points in the 100 breast stroke with a time of 1:31.23. Amanda Butler was fifth in 1:34.04 and Taylor Rhea was eighth in 1:50.78.

Hester was third, Tiffany Robinson fourth and Rhea sixth in the 200 free. Hester finished in 2:43.75 with Robinson touching in 2:48.63 and Rhea in 3:28.12.

The Butlers, Kang and Dabbs combined to win the 200 medley relay in 2:08.32. In the 200 free relay, the same quartet teamed up on a winning time of 1;53.83. The 400 free relay also went to Bryant’s team of Wood, the Robinsons and Wells with a time of 5:09.36.

For the boys, Casey Ball and Qualls had first-place finishes. Ball won the 200 IM in a time of 2:38.68. Nick Hoffpauir was third with a time of 2:55.36. Qualls, a freshman, topped the field in the 500 free, finishing in 7:34.34.

Ball also had a second-place finish in the 100 back, turning in a 1:11.38 clocking. Jim Dellorto was third (1:31.71) and Lucas Reitenger fourth (1:52.72).

Qualls was second in the 200 free in a time of 2:46.09 with Ryan West right behind in third with a time of 3:06.82.

Tipton was second in the 100 free with a time of 1:01.30 and eighth in the 50 free. In the former, he turned in a 1:01.30 with Mead fifth (1:09.19) and West eighth (1:21.79). In the latter, Tipton’s time was 27.49.

Andrew Ball was 10th (29.19), Reitinger 11th (31.20) and Dellorto 12th (31.32).Andrew Ball and Justin Combs both scored in the 100 breast as well. Ball was sixth in 1:31.42 while Combs finished in 1:31.80.

In the relays, the Hornets won the 400 free wit4h Andrew Ball, Combs, Mead and Dellorto producing a time of 4:53.86. In the 200 medley, the quartet of Casey Ball, Combs, Hoffpauir and Tipton turned in a 2:12.03 to finish third just in front of the Bryant team of West, Qualls, Dellorto and Reitenger (2:25.61). In the 200 free, Ball, Mead, Hoffpauir and Tipton was third in 1:55.27 with Reitenger, West, Andrew Ball and Qualls finishing in 2:08.64 to take fifth.

The Bryant teams are scheduled to return to competition in a home meet at Bishop Park on Thursday, Dec. 1.