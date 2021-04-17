Bryant freshman girls finish third at Conway Junior Relays

CONWAY — Kylee Branch won the discus and the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman track team earned first-place finishes in three of the four relays on Thursday as they accumulated 125 points to finish third at the Conway Junior High Relays.

Russellville won the team title with 148 points. Cabot North was second with 133. Six teams competed in the meet, which was the final regular-season event for the Lady Hornets. The Central Arkansas Junior High Conference meet is set for Thursday, April 22 at Benton.

Branch’s throw of 88’8” beat out Conway Blue’s Emma Allison and her toss of 74’10”. Bryant’s Sierra Page was third with a throw of 73’6”.

Branch also finished third in the shot put with a throw of 36’6”.

In the relays, the team of Brilynn Findley, Shaquan McFarlane, Mia Jordan and Jayla Marks won the 4 x 100 in 52.97. Conway Blue was second at 54.25.

In the 4 x 200, Findley, Jordan, Zoe Wilson and Marks turned in a 1:52.19 clocking to defeat Conway Blue’s 1:53.35.

Findley and Wilson were joined by Poetry Combs and Natalie Meharg in the 4 x 400 relay. Their time of 4:31.67 topped Russellville’s 4:38.58.

Bryant was third in the 4 x 800 with a time of 11:10.22. Arion Pegram, Bailey Gould, Gracie Rocha and Aidan Fisher combined.

Findley was second in the high jump at 4’10”. Alexis Cox of Conway White cleared the same height but was first as she needed fewer attempts. McFarlane was fourth at 4’8”.

In addition, Findley was third in the 400-meter dash in a time of 1:03.84. Wilson was fifth in 1:06.63.

Fisher took second in the 800-meter run. Her time of 2:39.07 was only topped by Brooklyn Nicholson of Russellville, who turned in a 2:34.33. Bryant’s Emerson Wakefield was third in 2:43.23.

Ahyana Bradford was second in the 300-meter hurdles, clocking in at 53.50. Pegram was sixth in 55.96. Conway White’s RaNayla Moten won with a time of 52.72.

McFarlane was third in the 200 and fourth in the 100. Her 200 time was 28.44 with Marks eighth in 29.70. In the 100, McFarlane turned in a 13.75 with Marks sixth in 14.00.

Ivy Dennis was sixth in the pole vault, clearing 6’2” while Meharg added an eighth-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles at 19.06.