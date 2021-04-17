Bryant freshmen capture meet title as Steingisser sets school record

CONWAY — Devyn Steingisser set a school record while winning the discus, Drake Fowler won four events and Dylan Witcher two as the Bryant Hornets freshman team closed out the regular season with a dominating performance at the Conway Junior Relays on Thursday.

Bryant won 10 events, including finishing 1-2 in three, accumulating 219 points. Cabot North was second with 135 in the six-team meet.

Steingisser’s record throw went 166’2”. Cabot North’s Hayes Cox was second at 150’4”. Bryant’s Tate Settle was sixth at 122’7”.

Steingisser was second to Cox in the shot. Steingisser’s throw was 46’7”. Cox’ was 48’4”. Gavin Lewis was third for the Hornets with a toss of 45’11.5”.

Fowler won the triple jump, the high jump and both hurdles races.

In the triple jump, Fowler covered 39’2.5” with Isaiah Rivera second for the Hornets at 36’5”.

Fowler and Lukas Barnett when 1-2 in the 300-meter hurdles. Fowler ran a 43.51. Barnett’s time was 44.19.

That duo went 1-3 in the 110 hurdles. Fowler’s 17.06 beat out Cabot North’s John Williams (18.04). Barnett turned in an 18.27.

In the high jump, Fowler cleared 5’10”. William Leslie of Cabot North was second at 5’4”. Bryant’s Andrew Schroeder got over at 5’2” to finish fourth.

Witcher won the 100 and the 400. He and Jaden Ashford went 1-2 in the 100. Witcher broke the tape at 11.64. Ashford was on his heels at 11.79. In the 400, Witcher won in 53.43. Frankie Aceves of Cabot North was second in 54.40 with Collin Jones finishing sixth for the Hornets in 56.84.

James Martin’s 23.98 won the 200 for the Hornets. Tori Clark of Cabot North was second in 23.99. Ashford was third in 24.08.

With those results, it’s little wonder the Hornets’ won the 4 x 100 relay as Witcher, Rivera, Martin and Ashford combined on a 45.90.

The Hornets quartet of Colin Jones, Chase Bellaton, Bode Fryar and Witcher was the 4 x 400 in a time of 3:46.74.

Witcher also finished second in the long jump covering 17’11”. Brandon Waller of Cabot South won at 18’10”. Fowler was seventh at 17’0.5”.

Jacob Jones was second in the pole vault, clearing 9’0”. Andrew Karp also got over at that height but with more attempts placed fourth. Kercher Herring of Russellville won at 10’0”.

In the 4 x 200 relay, Cason Trickey, Rivera, Ashford and Chelton Murdock ran a 1:38.51 to finish second.

Brandon Avila was third and Payton Brack fourth in both distance runs. In the 800, Avila turned in a 2:15.98 with Brack at 2:16.49. In the 1600, Avila’s time was 4:58.85. Brack ran a 5:02.29.

In the 4 x 800 relay, Daniel Barrientos, Quentin Johnson, Jacob Jones and Brack turned in a 9:24.00 to place fourth.

The Hornets will compete in the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference meet on Thursday, April 22.