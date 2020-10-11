October 10 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Bryant freshmen extract win in tough match with Mount

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

It wasn’t easy but the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team found a way to capture both games of their Central Arkansas Junior High Conference match with the Mount St. Mary Academy Mounties Thursday night at the Bryant Middle School gym. Bryant prevailed, 25-22, 25-23, to improve to 9-5 overall this season and 4-2 in the league heading into a trip to Russellville on Monday, Oct. 13.

Britney Warner led the team with eight kills, Jad’n Nichols added four, Regan Dabbs three with Raven Loveless and Macie Morton contributing one apiece.

The Lady Hornets only had five service errors in the match. Regan Ryan and Ashlyn Lee each served up aces. Kyla Baker was good on all 11 of her serves. All eight of Lee’s serves were in and Loveless got in seven of eight. Ryan and Warner were each six of seven. Baker added 13 digs.