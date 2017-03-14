Bryant frosh fourth at Junior Hornet Relays

Paced by first-place finishes of Gio Campos in the discus, Dalen McDonald in the 400-meter run and the 4×400 relay team, the Bryant freshman track team finished fourth at the Junior Hornets Relays on Monday at Bryant Stadium.

Bethel Middle School and Bryant Middle School each tied with 10 points in the 12-team field. Combined with the middle schools, in the same way that the other teams in the competition do, Bryant would’ve been second with 104 points. Of course, as in all other sports, Conway and Cabot teams are split (Blue and White and North and South, respectively).

Conway White won the meet with 117 points. Cabot North was second at 99.5 with Conway Blue third with 91 followed by Bryant at 84 and Cabot South at 79.

McDonald ran the 400 in 56.43 to finish ahead of North Little Rock’s Alex Brown at 56.75. Darrick Rose of Bryant was third in 57.61.

Campos won the discus with a fling of 113’4” with teammate Ahmad Adams second at 110’1”. Bethel Middle School (Bryant Blue) picked up points in the event as well with Hayden Schrader’s throw of 101’5” good for fifth and Hayden Thompson’s 96’0” taking eighth.

Bryant’s freshman quartet of Adams, McDonald, Rose and Dylan White teamed up for the win in the 4×400, clocking in at 3:46.16.

Bryant Middle School (Bryant White) took eighth with Luiz Martinez, Blaine Sears, Hagan Austin and Bresner Austin combining on a 4:30.14.

The freshman Hornets picked up second-place points from Damian Constantino who cleared 9’4’ in the pole vault. He was also fourth in the 110 hurdles in 18.17 and eighth in the 300 hurdles at 49.74.

White finished third in the 800 in a time of 2:22.43 and Adams was third in the shot put with a toss of 43’3”. Catrell Wallace was eighth with a heave of 36’7.5”.

In addition, the 4×100 relay team of Adams, Korbin Bailey, William Boyd and McDonald placed third with a time of 47.32. Bryant Blue’s quartet of Sabino Olvera, River Gregory, Hart Penfield and Ty Bahnks ran a 50.54 to gain an eighth-place finish.

Boyd’s 12.02 in the 100 was good for fourth-place points for the Bryant freshmen.

Bahnks leapt 18’1.5” in the long jump to finish fifth for Bethel. Bryant Middle’s Austin Ledbetter was seventh at 17’8”. He also finished eighth in the triple jump, covering 34’3.5”.

In the 4×800, Martinez, Aaron Devine, Hagan Austin and Bresner Austin combined on a 9:44.51 clocking to take sixth, just ahead of the Bryant freshman quartet of Joseph Johnson, Avery Montoya, Tristan Sehika and Nathan White, who turned in a 10:21.39.

Brenser Austin was seventh (5:23.75) and Martinez was eighth (5:26.34) in the 1600.

The middle school teams will compete next at Hot Springs on Monday, March 27. The next day, the freshman team will compete at Hot Springs Lakeside.