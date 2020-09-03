September 2 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Bryant girls best two league foes on the links; Harmon leads boys vs. Russellville

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Peyton Weaver carded a 40 and Savanna Cathey shot 45 as the Bryant Lady Hornets captured a[more] three-team match at First Tee in Little Rock on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

On Thursday, the Hornets finished second to Russellville in a dual match despite Austin Harmon’s nine-hole round of 3-under 33 at Hurricane Country Club. Harmon took individual medalist honors.

Russellville only had two girls playing so there was no team score but both Lady Cyclones players finished with the best scores.

Both Bryant teams are set to play against on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at North Little Rock.

On Tuesday, the Lady Hornets’ trio of Weaver, Cathey and Kaylee Newell, who carded a 53, accumulated a team score of 139 to win over Little Rock Central and Mount St. Mary, a pair of 7A-Central Conference foes.

Carley Miller finished at 54 for Bryant, as did Peyton Jenkins. Tiffany Robinson shot 58.

Thursday, Cathey led the Lady Hornets with a score of 46. Weaver shot 48 and Jenkins 55. Newell shot 61 and Miller 63. Robinson turned in a 69.

Russellville’s Libby Croom shot the low round, a 2-over 38.

Though Harmon was the individual medalist among the boys, the Cyclones had two golfers shoot under 40. Ethan Grace shot an even-par 36 and Austin Smith had a one-over 37.

Harmon birdied the first, third, fifth, seventh and eighth holes but had bogeys on four and nine.

Tyler Green carded a 41 with Nick Canale turning in a 42 for Bryant. Gary Williamson shot 44 to complete the Hornets’ scoring quartet, producing a team score of 160, just three strokes off the Cyclones’ pace. Chase Thornton shot a 50.

For the Bryant junior varsity, Ashton Green turned in a low round of 40. Nick Jenkins and Allen Humbard each finished at 44 with Ross Weaver and Mark Winn carding rounds of 45. Logan Moore shot a 53 and Luke Brantley a 54.