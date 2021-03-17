March 16 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Bryant girls bounce back, bump Cabot

Photos by Kevin Nagle

Ashlie Sparks (18) gets the ball past a Cabot player. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

On Saturday, the Bryant Lady Hornets turned in a dominating performance in a 3-0 win over the Cabot Lady Panthers at a tournament hosted by Little Rock Christian Academy.

Later that day, they suffered a surprising loss to the host team. It was a stunner, the first regular-season loss by a Lady Hornets team since a 3-2 setback at Little Rock Central on April 15, 2013 — kind of phenomenal. It was a regular-season streak of 26 games in which they went 31-0-2.

But on Monday, the Lady Hornets resumed their dominance in a rematch with Cabot at Bryant Stadium, winning 3-0 again.

The win improved Bryant to 8-1 this season going into Friday’s 7A/6A-Central Conference opener at home against Siloam Springs.

Bryant attempted 18 shots while Cabot attempted just one, which was saved by Britney Warner.

Anna Lowery confronts the Cabot keeper. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Hadley Dickinson put the Lady Hornets on the board at the 20:26 mark in the first half. Anna Lowery assisted.

In the second half, Caroline Campbell and Anna Lowery added goals. Campbell’s came at the 39:16 mark with Kendall Selig providing the assist. Campbell fed Lowery on her goal at 34:20.

“We have a lot of preparation this week for Siloam Springs,” said Lady Hornets coach Julie Long. “I feel like the girls are kind of in a lull right now. Hopefully, by the end of the week, we will be ready to compete.

“Overall I thought the girls technical ability looked fairly decent , however the intensity and drive to work was not there,” she added. “That will be something we will work on this week as we prepare for Siloam Springs.”

Jessica Butler (16) battles a Cabot player for possession. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Bryant keeper Maddie Hawkins watches her teammates Whitney Brown, Jad'n Nichols (14) and Kendall Selig (5) try to work the ball out of the defensive end. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

