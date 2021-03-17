March 16 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Bryant girls bounce back, bump Cabot

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Kevin Nagle

On Saturday, the Bryant Lady Hornets turned in a dominating performance in a 3-0 win over the Cabot Lady Panthers at a tournament hosted by Little Rock Christian Academy.

Later that day, they suffered a surprising loss to the host team. It was a stunner, the first regular-season loss by a Lady Hornets team since a 3-2 setback at Little Rock Central on April 15, 2013 — kind of phenomenal. It was a regular-season streak of 26 games in which they went 31-0-2.

But on Monday, the Lady Hornets resumed their dominance in a rematch with Cabot at Bryant Stadium, winning 3-0 again.

The win improved Bryant to 8-1 this season going into Friday’s 7A/6A-Central Conference opener at home against Siloam Springs.

Bryant attempted 18 shots while Cabot attempted just one, which was saved by Britney Warner.

Hadley Dickinson put the Lady Hornets on the board at the 20:26 mark in the first half. Anna Lowery assisted.

In the second half, Caroline Campbell and Anna Lowery added goals. Campbell’s came at the 39:16 mark with Kendall Selig providing the assist. Campbell fed Lowery on her goal at 34:20.

“We have a lot of preparation this week for Siloam Springs,” said Lady Hornets coach Julie Long. “I feel like the girls are kind of in a lull right now. Hopefully, by the end of the week, we will be ready to compete.

“Overall I thought the girls technical ability looked fairly decent , however the intensity and drive to work was not there,” she added. “That will be something we will work on this week as we prepare for Siloam Springs.”