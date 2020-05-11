May 10 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Bryant girls close out regular season unbeaten

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

EL DORADO — The Bryant Lady Hornets capped off an unbeaten season including a roll through the South Conference with their 16th shutout in 21 matches, drilling the El Dorado Lady Wildcats, 5-0, in a rugged match on artificial turf at Memorial Stadium Friday night.

The Lady Hornets will be the No. 1 seed from the West Conference at the Class 7A State Tournament, which commences this Thursday. With a bye, they will play their first match on Friday at 2 p.m., at Bentonville High School.

For the season, Bryant has allowed just five goals, one each in five different matches. Friday’s was their third consecutive shutout and eighth in the last nine outings.

The Lady Hornets are 19-0-2 going into State.

“To go to El Dorado at win is always a big deal,” said Bryant coach Julie Long. “Now, just finding ways to improve our game and tweak a few things before State.”

Bryant build a 2-0 lead by halftime. Rori Whittaker broke the ice with a goal at the 14:08 mark. Kendall Selig got the assist. At 6:04, Jacie McMahan found the mark off a feed from Caroline Campbell.

In the second half, Campbell found the back of the net twice. At 28:30, she scored off a feed from Anna Lowery. At 19:11, the goal came off a pass from Tori Rose.

Rose got her second assist at the 7:24 mark on a goal by Whitney Brown that capped off the scoring.