Bryant girls dismiss Southside, keep stronghold on second place

Photos courtesy of Nikki Funk

The Bryant Lady Hornets broke out to a 3-0 lead in the first half then, in the second half, sophomore Rachel Buck had a hat trick as they defeated the Fort Smith Southside Lady Mavericks 6-0 at Bryant Stadium.

The win was Bryant’s fourth in a row, the third shutout in those four matches and the ninth of the season. The Lady Hornets improved to 12-1 overall and 10-1 in the 6A-Central Conference. They stayed right on the heels of league-leading Conway, which defeated Fort Smith Northside 4-0 on Tuesday.

Bryant travels to Cabot on Friday.

Southside managed just one shot on goal in the contest Tuesday as the Lady Hornets controlled the game throughout.

Ashton Inman got Bryant’s scoring started midway through the first half at the 19:27 mark off an assist from her twin sister Abby Inman. Just over six minutes later, Abbie Patton found the range off a feed from Ashton Inman to make it 2-0.

Just before the end of the half, at the 3:49 mark, Alyssa Fason took a pass from Patton and scored to make it 3-0.

Buck’s first goal came off a deflection with 12:00 left in the contest. Her second was assisted by Grace Carmack at the 9:21 mark. Almost immediately, at 7:31, the third goal for Buck came off a feed from Ashton Inman.

“The girls played well,” said Lady Hornets coach Nicole Inman. “We got to play a few more girls.”

Senior night for the Lady Hornets will be Tuesday April 30 against North Little Rock.