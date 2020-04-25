Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career RBIs

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

— Rob Patrick

Career RBIs

Trevor Ezell 90

Jordan Taylor 73

Travis Wood 69

Logan Chambers 68

Matt Brown 68

Aaron Davidson 64

Jason Hastings 59

Hayden Lessenberry 59

Justin Wells 57

Coby Greiner 56

Zack Young 56

Cody Graddy 56

J.J. Yant 53

Jake Wright 52

Garrett Misenheimer 52

Brandan Warner 51

David Guarno 51

Drew Tipton 50

Matt White 50

Tyler Sawyer 47

Cody Walker 46

Hayden Daniel 45

Dustin Morris 45

Anthony Rose 45

Dylan Cross 44

Tyler Nelson 43

Trey Breeding 42

Landon Pickett 41

Blake Patterson 40

Chris Joiner 40