Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career RBIs

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.
These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.
I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.
The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.
— Rob Patrick
Career RBIs
Trevor Ezell 90
Jordan Taylor 73
Travis Wood 69
Logan Chambers 68
Matt Brown 68
Aaron Davidson 64
Jason Hastings 59
Hayden Lessenberry 59
Justin Wells 57
Coby Greiner 56
Zack Young 56
Cody Graddy 56
J.J. Yant 53
Jake Wright 52
Garrett Misenheimer 52
Brandan Warner 51
David Guarno 51
Drew Tipton 50
Matt White 50
Tyler Sawyer 47
Cody Walker 46
Hayden Daniel 45
Dustin Morris 45
Anthony Rose 45
Dylan Cross 44
Tyler Nelson 43
Trey Breeding 42
Landon Pickett 41
Blake Patterson 40
Chris Joiner 40