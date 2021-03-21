March 20 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Bryant girls earn first conference win, 5-0, over Lady Panthers

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

The Bryant Lady Hornets were an efficient 5 of 13 on shots on goal while the defense shut out the Siloam Springs Lady Panthers in the 7A/6A-Central Conference opener for both teams at Bryant Stadium Friday night.

The 5-0 win improved to 9-1 on the season overall.

The Lady Hornets’ goalkeepers Maddie Hawkins and Brittney Warner combined on four saves, three by Hawkins. It was Bryant’s sixth shutout this season.

Four players had goals with Caroline Campbell scoring twice. Anna Lowery, Kendall Selig and Jessica Butler each had one.

The game was 14 minutes in when Lowery headed in the first goal off a corner from Selig. Less than five minutes later, Selig scored off a cross from Britney Sahlmann.

It stayed 2-0 until the final minute of the half when Campbell got her first goal off an assist from Allison Hughes.

Early in the second half, Campbell found the range again, this time off a feed from Lowery.

Butler’s final goal came off a cross by Campbell with 24:05 left in the match.

The Lady Hornets will be back in action until after spring break. They’ll travel to play conference rival Mount St. Mary Academy on Tuesday, March 31.

Though Siloam Springs was a league match, it only counted in the overall standings because Siloam is a Class 6A member of the conference. It has no bearing on Bryant’s bid to return to the Class 7A State Tournament. As a 7A school, Mount will count towards qualifying for State.