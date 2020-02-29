Bryant girls get a gauge on progress against Rogers

ROGERS — Benefit games are meant to give a team the chance to see where they are in their development and such was the case for the defending Class 6A State champion Bryant Lady Hornets on Friday night as they made the long trip to Rogers.

Playing without the services of veteran keeper Addison Funk, the Lady Hornets absorbed a 4-2 loss, but the team’s younger keepers and other inexperienced players got a chance to see what high school soccer is all about.

“Our other keepers are young,” acknowledged Lady Hornets head coach Nicole Inman. “And shot that went right at them were able to go in.

“We were able to move the ball around and see where we would be going forward,” she added. “The girls who hadn’t played as much in the past, and facing such a dominant force, were able to see what they needed to do.”

Rachel Buck and Lauren Heath had the Lady Hornets’ goals, both off assists from Ashton Inmon.

The Lady Hornets officially open their season on Monday, March 2, at Searcy.

“We hope going forward the girls will be more confident and ready to play,” Inman said. “They got a taste of what they need to do going forward.”