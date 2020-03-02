Official 2020 6A State Tournament brackets

CLASS 6A STATE TOURNAMENT
2020
At Bryant High School
Girls
Wednesday, Mar. 4
Game 2 — North Little Rock (15-13) (Central 4) vs. Rogers Heritage (14-12) (West 5), 1 p.m.
Game 4 — Springdale Har-Ber (20-7) (West 3) vs. Mount St. Mary (9-18) (Central 6), 4 p.m.
Game 6 — Rogers (16-11) (West 4) vs. Bryant (16-10) (Central 5), 7 p.m.
Thursday, Mar. 5
Game 8 — Cabot (22-5) (Central 3) vs. Van Buren (10-17) (West 6), 1 p.m.
Game 9 — Bentonville (25-1) (West 1) vs. game 2 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 10 — Conway (21-7) (Central 2) vs. game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Friday, Mar. 6
Game 11 — Fort Smith Northside (25-3) (Central 1) vs. game 6 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 12 — Fayetteville (21-5) (West 2) vs. game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Mar. 7
Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 12 p.m.
Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Mar. 14
State championship game
At Hot Springs Convention Center
Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, 6 p.m.
Boys
Wednesday, Mar. 4
Game 2 — Little Rock Central (15-12) (Central 4) vs. Bentonville West (10-14) (West 5), 2:30 p.m.
Game 4 — Rogers (21-4) (West 3) vs. Cabot (17-10) (Central 6), 5:30 p.m.
Game 6 — Bentonville (18-8) (West 4) vs. Conway (18-8) (Central 5), 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Mar. 5
Game 8 — Bryant (16-11) (Central 3) vs. Van Buren (10-16) (West 6), 2:30 p.m.
Game 9 — Springdale Har-Ber (21-4) (West 1) vs. game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 10 — Fort Smith Northside (19-9) (Central 2) vs. game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Mar. 6
Game 11 — North Little Rock (22-4) (Central 1) vs. game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 12 — Fayetteville (19-8) (West 2) vs. game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Mar. 7
Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m.
Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 7:30 p.m.
State championship game
Saturday, Mar. 14
At Hot Springs Convention Center
Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, 7:45 p.m.