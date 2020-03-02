Bryant swim teams 10th, 12th at 6A State meet

BENTONVILLE — Sophomore Alana Gould turned in a pair of top 10 individual performances and senior Sara Weber finished seventh in the one-meter dive to highlight the Class 6A State swimming and diving meet for the Bryant High School teams on Saturday.

Alana Gould

For the boys, a 10th-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay and an 11th in the 400 freestyle relay were the high marks.

The Lady Hornets finished finished 10th with 81 points in the 13-team women’s results. Bentonville won the meet with 419.5 points.

The Hornets wound up tied for 12th in the 14-team boys results with 43 points. Conway won the boys team title with 434 points.

Gould was sixth in the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 26.19. Simone Dinstbier was 15th in 27.66. In the 100-yard breaststroke, Gould turned in a 1:14.56 clocking, good for 10th.

Weber was seventh in the one-meter dive with a score of 295.85.

“Dives number three and four were not as good as normal and it hurt her scores,” related Bryant head coach Angel Dale. “She had an amazing season and we will miss her next year.”

Earlier this season, Gould set the school record with her dive score.

Gould joined Hannah Tennison, Aidan Halladay and Dinstbier in the 200 medley relay. Their time of 2:08.39 was good for 10th. The same quartet finished 10th in the 200-yard freestyle relay, teaming up on a 1:53.95.

The Hornets’ quartet of Samuel Vinson, Aidan Shaw, LaQuav Brumfield and Jalen Dinstbier turned in a 1:51.70 to finish 10th in the 200 medley relay while Vinson, Dinstbier, Tyler Peters and Cameron Loftis turned in a 3:47.30 to finish 11th in the 400 free.

The girls’ 400 freestyle relay team of Tennison, Alyssa Addison, Emily Martin and Halladay finished 11th with a time of 4:33.54.

In the 200-yard freestyle for the boys, Vinson, Loftis, Brumfield and Dinstbier finished 12th in 1:40.45.

Individually, Halladay was 12th in the 200 freestyle, clocking in at 2:16.34. Brumfield was 13th in the boys one-meter dive with a score of 110.70.

Jalen Dinstbier’s 24.33 in the 50 free garnered 14th-place points for the boys. Simone Dinstbier’s 1:02.11 in the 100 free was good for 15th.