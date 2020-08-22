August 22 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Bryant girls get the best of Conway; Castleberry paces boys

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CONWAY — Peyton Weaver continued her stellar play and Drew Castleberry finished one stroke off the medalist pace as the Bryant High School golf team competed at Conway Country Club on Wednesday.

Weaver fired a nine-hole round of 40 to capture individual medalist honors among the ladies with teammates Savanna Cathey and Abby McGee each finishing at 44 to tie Conway’s Alexis McDaniel for the next best score. As a result, the Lady Hornets took team honors with a combined score of 128. Conway finished at 134 with a Conway White junior high team competing as well as an individual player from Russellville.

Katy Edwards shot a 57 and Tiffany Robinson had a 62 for Bryant.

Castleberry tied with three other players, Carter Cloe of Conway and Ethan Grace and Tripp Croom with a round of 37. Conway’s White Parker and Lincoln Hill each carded medalist rounds of 36.

Conway won the team title at 152. Russellville finished at 161 and Bryant at 166.

Logan Moore shot a 41 for the Hornets. Chase Thornton carded a 43 with Nick Canale turning in a 45 and Tanner Caton at 46.

The teams’ next competition will be Tuesday, Aug. 27. The boys will play at Hurricane Creek Golf Club while the girls travel to Maumelle Country Club.