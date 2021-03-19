March 19 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Bryant girls make quick work of Benton

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Rick Nation

BENTON — The Bryant Lady Hornets scored six times in the first half in a dominating performance against the rival Benton Lady Panthers on Tuesday night. It was the South Conference opener for both teams.

Freshman Caroline Campbell scored two goals and had an assist. Senior Jacie McMahan added a goal and had assists on two others to lead the Lady Hornets.

With the 6-0 lead at the half, the mercy rule went into effect, cutting the second half in half.

Hadley Dickinson put the first point on the board about four minutes into the contest. Campbell got her assist on the goal.

Just 20 seconds later, Campbell found the back of the net off McMahan’s first assist. At about the 25-minute mark, senior Rori Whittaker punched in a rebound to make it 3-0 and only a minute later, Anna Lowery got a shot past the Benton keeper with McMahan providing the assist.

It stayed 4-0 until the final three minutes of the half when the Lady Hornets put the finishing touches on the scoring. Campbell got her second goal unassisted then McMahan finished off a feed from Taylor Matthews.

“Overall, it was a good way to start off conference,” said Bryant coach Julie Long. “The girls played well and worked hard. We didn’t give up a shot on goal and kept intensity throughout the whole game.”

The Lady Hornets will be off for a while. Their next match will be April 3 against Little Rock Central.

“We have a little bit of a break,” Long said. “We are going to try to work on getting some bodies healed and healthy.”