NLR, Lady Hornets set to host South Central Showdown at Bishop Park

With travel outside the state prohibited due to COVID considerations, the high school softball teams’ usual Spring Break schedule was wiped out. So, the Bryant Lady Hornets and North Little Rock Lady Charging Wildcats programs got together to sponsor the South Central Showdown at Bishop Park today and Saturday. Sixteen teams will compete in pool play then play in brackets based on their success in each pool on Saturday.

The Lady Hornets will be in Pool D and open play this evening at 4 against Glen Rose. The pool also includes DeQueen and Poyen.

Here are the brackets:

SOUTH CENTRAL SHOWDOWN

At Bishop Park, Bryant

Pool A

Friday, March 19

Game 1 — Conway vs. Stuttgart, 4 p.m. (Field 6)

Game 2 — Fort Smith Southside vs. LR Southwest, 4 p.m. (Field 1)

Game 3 — Game 1 winner vs. game 2 winner, 6 p.m. (Field 1)

Game 4 — Game 1 loser vs. game 2 loser, 6 p.m. (Field 6)

Pool B

Friday, March 19

Game 1 — North Little Rock vs. Bauxite, 6 p.m. (Field 3)

Saturday, March 20

Game 2 — Fordyce vs. Horatio, 9 a.m. (Field 6)

Game 3 — Game 1 winner vs. game 2 winner, 12:15 p.m. (Field 6)

Game 4 — Game 1 loser vs. game 2 loser, 10:45 a.m. (Field 1)

Pool C

Friday, March 19

Game 1 — Baptist Prep vs. Sheridan, 4 p.m. (Field 3)

Saturday, March 20

Game 2 — Carlisle vs. Springhill, 9 a.m. (Field 4)

Game 3 — Game 1 winner vs. game 2 winner, 12:15 p.m. (Field 4)

Game 4 — Game 1 loser vs. game 2 loser, 10:45 a.m. (Field 5)

Pool D

Friday, March 19

Game 1 — Bryant vs. Glen Rose, 4 p.m. (Field 4)

Saturday, March 20

Game 2 — DeQueen vs. Poyen, 9 a.m. (Field 2)

Game 3 — Game 1 winner vs. game 2 winner, 12:15 p.m. (Field 2)

Game 4 — Game 1 loser vs. game 2 loser, 10:45 a.m. (Field 3)

BRACKET PLAY

Gold Division

Saturday, March 20

Game 1 — Pool A winner vs. Pool D winner, 3:45 p.m. (Field 2)

Game 2 — Pool B winner vs. Pool D winner, 3:45 p.m. (Field 6)

Game 3 — Game 1 winner vs. game 2 winner, 7:15 p.m. (Field 5)

Game 4 — Game 1 loser vs. game 2 loser, 5:30 p.m. (Field 3)

Silver Division

Saturday, March 20

Game 1 — Pool A runner up vs. Pool D runner-up, 3:45 p.m. (Field 4)

Game 2 — Pool B runner-up vs. Pool C runner-up, 3:45 p.m. (Field 1)

Game 3 — Game 1 winner vs. game 2 winner, 7:15 p.m. (Field 4)

Game 4 — Game 1 loser vs. game 2 loser, 5:30 p.m. (Field 2)

Bronze Division

Saturday, March 20

Game 1 — Pool A consolation winner vs. Pool D consolation winner, 2 p.m. (Field 1)

Game 2 — Pool B consolation winner vs. Pool C consolation winner, 2 p.m. (Field 4)

Game 3 — Game 1 winner vs. game 2 winner, 7:15 p.m. (Field 1)

Game 4 — Game 1 loser vs. game 2 loser, 5:30 p.m. (Field 5)

White Division

Saturday, March 20

Game 1 — Pool A consolation runner-up vs. Pool D consolation runner-up, 2 p.m. (Field 3)

Game 2 — Pool B consolation runner-up vs. Pool C consolation runner-up, 2 p.m. (Field 5)

Game 3 — Game 1 winner vs. game 2 winner, 7:15 p.m. (Field 2)

Game 4 — Game 1 loser vs. game 2 loser, 5:30 p.m. (Field 4)