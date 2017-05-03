Bryant girls push to 3-0 halftime lead on the way to victory

The Bryant Lady Hornets celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday with a 3-1 win over the North Little Rock Lady Charging Wildcats at Bryant Stadium.

The win snapped a three-game skid and gave the Lady Hornets a chance to move up to the No. 5 seed from the 7A-Central Conference at the Class 7A State Tournament in Fort Smith next week. Bryant will travel to Conway on Friday for the regular-season finale. With a win, the Lady Hornets will move past the Lady Wampus Cats into fifth in the league.

Sophomore Alyssa Fason produced the Lady Hornets’ first goal just over halfway through the first half (at 19:16) off a feed from Abbie Patton. At 12:02, Caroline Campbell celebrated her final home match with a goal off a feed from Katheryn Vivar to make it 2-0.

The Lady Hornets wound up with nine shots on goal in the first half, eight of them from inside the box. With 4:08 left in the first half, Patton got a goal off a feed from Lauren Heath, making it 3-0 at the half.

North Little Rock found the back of the net for its lone goal at the 24:17 mark of the second half.

“Senior Night was a success,” said head coach James Paul. “We worked the ball wide well, creating opportunities from various spots.

“We missed a few but Brittney Warner also had some great saves to keep us on top,” he added. “Freshman Grace Carmack got her first varsity minutes and did well.”

Along with Campbell, seniors Sarah Kennedy, Ashlie Sparks and Natalie Pierce were honored.