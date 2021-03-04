March 4 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

LITTLE ROCK — Few teams play to their full potential in the very first game of the season but, for an opener, Bryant Lady Hornets soccer coach Julie Long was pretty pleased after her team’s 4-0 win over the rival Little Rock Central Lady Tigers at Quigley-Cox Stadium Tuesday night.

Caroline Campbell scored two goals, Kendall Selig added another to go with two assists, and Britney Sahlmann had a goal and an assist.

“We moved the ball very well offensively and we played much better defensively against (Central) than in our jamboree (on Saturday),” Long related. “I was very pleased overall.”

Long has emphasized fitness and stamina in the pre-season and she said it showed at Central.

“I felt us being in shape benefited us the most,” she stated. “Even though we have missed some school as of late, the girls seemed to be in pretty good shape.”

The Lady Hornets scored three times in the first half. About midway through Sahlmann found Selig on a cross for the first goal. At the 11:02 mark, Selig fed Campbell for her first goal to make it 2-0.

The third goal came in the final seconds of the half. On a cross from Selig, Sahlmann headed it in with 14 seconds showing.

The fourth goal came early in the second half with Anna Lowery assisting on Campbell’s second goal less that five minutes in.

“I am happy right now with the chances we are creating offensively to score, however, I would like to see us play a little faster and get our communication up,” Long said. “We still have a lot to improve on this season but I feel we will continue to get better.”

Weather allowing, the Lady Hornets are scheduled to host Little Rock Christian on Thursday before traveling to Fort Smith for a tournament Friday and Saturday.