Bryant girls snap back with another shutout

Photos courtesy of Nikki Funk

The Bryant Lady Hornets bounced back from their first loss of the season, a disappointing result of a tie-breaking shootout against Conway last Tuesday, with a 3-0 victory over the Fort Smith Northside Lady Bears on Friday night at Bryant Stadium.

The win improved Bryant to 9-1 overall and 7-1 in the 6A-Central Conference going into a home match with third-place Mount St. Mary Academy on Tuesday. Conway remained unbeaten in league play with a 7-2 thumping of Fort Smith Southside.

It was Bryant’s seventh shutout of the season.

Lauren Heath got the Lady Hornets on the board against Northside with a goal off a through ball from Ashton Inman

At the 10:03 mark of the first half, Rachel Buck scored off a cross from Ashton Inman and it was 2-0 at the half. Down the closing stretch, Grace Carmack added to the lead when she scored off a corner after a header by Mary Catherine Selig.

“We had some good possession, but Northside provided some pressure to make us work,” related Lady Hornets head coach Nicole Inman. “We are moving from and through some injuries and I love that we had a couple other girls get a chance to play more. And having Rachel and Grace score was great. It builds confidence for them and allows pressure to score not to be focused on just a few people.

“We wanted to work on a few things and we were able to do that,” she added. “There’s plenty for us to work through, but that’s true for every team and every level.”