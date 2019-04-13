Robinson sets elusive school mark as Hornets finish third

FAYETTEVILLE — Josh Robinson broke a school record that he had tie previously this season when he cleared 6’7” in winning the high jump competition at the Fayetteville Bulldog Relays on Friday leading the Bryant Hornets to a third-place finish at the 13-team meet.

Fayetteville won the team title with 175 points. Rogers was second with 105 and Bryant had 66 to edge North Little Rock 61 and Springdale Har-Ber 56.

“This was a great experience to come up and compete against the northwest Arkansas teams,” said Hornets coach Steve Oury. “We had lots of personal records and season bests. Josh Robinson’s effort in the high jump was tremendous. Coach Cindy Jones has done a great job with our jumpers, and she had Josh ready to go after that record. Josh also did a great job in the 400 meter dash.”

Robinson set a personal record of 51.47 in taking third in the 400.

In addition, Chris Barrientos earned a first-place finish for the Hornets, turning in a 9:54.28 in the 3200. Fayetteville’s Chris Betts was second in 9:59.62.

“Chris was a little upset after the 1600 so he showed a lot of poise coming back and winning a strategic 3200,” Oury said. “He broke away from some very good runners in the last two laps.”

Barrientos had finished fourth in the 1600 with a time of 4:32.76. Bresner Austin was eighth for the Hornets in 4:38.05.

Ammon Henderson was third in the 800, turning in a 2:01.66. He had contributed a leg to the Hornets’ 4×800 relay, joining Jake Dreher, Logan Kretsch and Hunter Ulmer on an 8:21.74. Har-Ber won in 8:14.85 with Fayetteville second in 8:15.62.

“All three of our relays had season-best performances,” mentioned Oury.

In the 4×100, Joseph Young, Robinson, Braden Williams and River Gregory finished fourth in 43.94 while, in the 4×400, Gregory and Robinson were joined by J’Lun Herron and Darrick Rose on a 3:25.10, which was good for third behind Fayetteville (3:22.85) and North Little Rock (3:23.16).

Michael Chatmon set a personal record in the shot put with a heave of 46’7”, which was good for fourth place. Williams added seventh-place points in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.35.

The Hornets are set to close out the regular season on Tuesday at Conway.

“We will mix things up at the Conway meet this Tuesday and have some athletes in some events they don’t normally do and will rest some others who are little dinged up,” Oury said. “We are gearing up for the conference and state meets coming up in the next few weeks.”

The 6A-Central Conference meet will be held in Little Rock on April 25.