September 19 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Bryant girls win three of four matches against Van Buren

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Lady Hornets won three of four matches to highlight the[more] Thursday, Sept. 15, 7A/6A-Central Conference tennis match against Van Buren at Rebsamen Tennis Center.

In boys action, Van Buren swept all four varsity matches but, the top singles match, it took Ben Lanier a tiebreaker to get past Bryant’s Cade Howard 8-8 (7-5).

In girls singles, Callie Hogancamp edged Van Buren’s Brittney Yeamons, 8-6, at No. 1, while Whitney Butler bested Logan Moore, 8-4, at No. 2.

The team of Allie Hogancamp and Sara Lequieu provided the other win at No. 2 doubles. They defeated Naczaly Ramos and MaKayla Trentham, 8-5. At No. 1 singles, Yeamons and Moore combined on an 8-4 win over Kristen Dudley and Autumn Rouse.

“Callie got back on the winning track and Whitney won her second conference match of the three so far,” noted Bryant coach Steve Wilson. “Cade lost a tough, hard-fought match.”

Van Buren’s Sam Hill defeated Nick Ross at No. 2 singles in boys competition. Both doubles matches went to Van Buren by 8-0 scores.

In other girls matches, Bryant’s Emma Patrick lost a singles tilt to Ashley Lopez, 1-8; and Erica Pounders fell to Trentham, 2-8. Patrick and Pounders also played a doubles match which was won by Arzely Ramos and Priscilla Grande, 8-5.

Van Buren swept the other boys matches as well. In singles, Michael Dasso defeated Caleb Hixon, 8-1; Dylan Killough topped Spencer Sullivan, 8-0; and Wendell Liles won over Noah Hargis, 8-2. Brett Dunn and Ty Dunn combined for a doubles win over Bryant’s Dalton Lane and Lane Ricardo, 8-2. Van Buren’s Levi Hays and Killough teamed up to beat Hixon and Ross, 8-1.

Bryant is set to travel to Russellville on Tuesday, Sept. 20.