Bryant girls win two events at UCA

CONWAY — Aidan Halladay, Dayanne Maldonado and Alyssa Addison grabbed three of the top four finishes in the 500-yard freestyle event and Shelby Bratton won the 100-yard butterfly as the Bryant Lady Hornets finished second only to Conway at a meet held at the University of Central Arkansas on Tuesday.

The Lady Hornets finished with 446 points in the seven-team competition. Conway finished with 601. Sylvan Hills was a distant third with 198 points.

Halladay won the 500 with a time of 6:11.65 with Maldonado second in 6;51.89. Conway’s Chloe Upton was third with a time of 7:03.87 but Addison was fourth in 7:32.26.

Bratton won the butterfly in 1:03.89. Conway’s Adrienne Robinson was second with a time of 1:04.69. Bryant’s Madison Kennedy finished seventh in 1:40.37.

Lady Hornets were second in seven events including all three relays. In the 200-yard medley relay, Ella Reynolds, Alana Gould, Bratton and Kayla Vaughan combined on a 2:07.61 to finish second to Conway’s 2:02.01.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Gould, Vaughan, Reynolds and Bratton completed a 1:50.47 only to be edged by Conway at 1:47.41.

To wrap up the meet, Conway won the 400 free relay in 3:54.24 with Bryant’s quartet of Maldonado, Hailey Addison, Hannah Tennison and Halladay turning in a 4:38.15.

Individually, Lawson Godwin took second in the one-meter dive with a score of 127.25. Conway’s Anna Harris had a 198.40. Bryant’s Sara Weber was third at 124.65.

Bratton was second in the 200-yard free, clocking in at 2:04.62, right on the heels of Conway’s Brooklyn Anderson (2:02.24). Halladay was fourth in 2:19.32 with Gould seventh in 2:37.35 and Jaycee Clemmer 10thin 3:38.81 for Bryant.

Gould was second to Anderson in the 100 breast stroke. Gould’s time was 1:21.91 with Anderson winning in 1:12.85. Hailey Addison was sixth for Bryant and Michelle Altankhuyag was 13th. Addison turned in a 1:29.50 with Altankhuyag at 1:45.42.

Reynolds was second in the 50 free. Her 26.79 was only out-done by El Dorado’s Lorin Utsch at 26.16. Vaughan was sixth in 29.21 with Hailey Addison seventh in 30.06 and Jasmine Snell 12thin 31.98.

The Lady Hornets had four swimmers score in the 100-yard backstroke, led by Tennison’s 1:19.41, good for fifth. Snell was eighth in 1:24.50 with Kennedy 11thin 1:30.12 and Audrey Wilson picking up 13th-place points in 1:49.03.

Tennison was also fifth in the 100 free at 1:07.63 with Vaughan seventh with a time of 1:09.16.

In the 200 individual medley, Maldonado’s 2:53.72 was good for sixth with Alyssa Addison seventh in 3:03.33 and Altankhuyag eighth in 3:16.72.

Bryant’s next action will be on Dec. 1 at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia.