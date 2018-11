Bryant’s Heptathletes sign with UCA

Bryant Lady Hornet track stars Megan Lee and Deborah Shaw each signed today to continue their academic and athletic careers at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Last spring, both competed for the 2018 State Heptathlon as juniors.

Lee was joined by her parents Mike and Catrena Lee and brother Evan Lee. Shaw was joined by her parents Bradley and Stephanie Shaw and brother Andrew Shaw.

Details to follow.