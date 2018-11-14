Conway, Bryant pace the field at UCA

November 14, 2018 Swimming

CONWAY — Though there were seven teams in a swimming and diving meet hosted by Conway High School at the University of Central Arkansas on Tuesday night, it came very close to being a dual meet between the host and the Bryant Hornets.

Conway’s Wampus Cats accumulated 656 points to Bryant’s 353. El Dorado was a distant third with 183 points.

Though the Hornets were unable to beat out Conway for any first-place finishes, they were second in the one-meter dive with Caivon Crosby; in the 200-yard medley relay; and with Gavin Miller in the 100-yard breast stroke.

Crosby finished with a score of 183.95, second only to Conway’s Johnathon Hopkins at 217.65. Bryant’s Shane Morris was sixth at 91.55.

Miller clocked in at 1:10.93 in the breast stroke, just behind Conway’s Nyden Hill at 1:08.05. Bryant’s Cameron Loftis was third in 1:16.70 and Payton Schanks scored for the Hornets with a ninth-place finish in 1:33.37.

In the 200 medley relay, Miller and Loftis joined Samuel Vinson and Carson Edmonson on a 1:56.05. Conway’s team won in 1:41.20.

Edmonson added a third-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle. He finished in 6:20.63.

In addition, the Hornets were third in both the 200-yard free relay and the 400-yard free relay. In the former, Hayden Smith, Jalen Dinstbier, Dylan Althen and Edmonson turned in a 1:47.51. In the latter, Loftis, Miller, Althen and Smith combined on a 4:19.49.

John Peters and Jordan Atterberry finished fourth and fifth for the Hornets in the 100-yard backstroke. Peters turned in a 1:13.58 clocking. Atterberry timed in at 1:21.53.

Miller finished the 100-yard butterfly in 1:20.55 to finish fifth. Dinstbier was sixth in 1:22.62.

Vinson, Althen and Carter Miller all scored in the 200 free. Vinson was sixth in 2:10.29 with Althen eighth in 2:25 and Miller ninth in 2:34.49.

Smith was seventh in the 200 individual medley, touching in 2:29.85. Dinstier was eighth in 2:37.77 and Peters ninth with a time of 2:39.46.

A trio of Hornets scored in the 50 free and the 100 free, as well. In the 50, the group was led by Loftis who was eighth in a time of 26.15. Edmonson was ninth in 26.89 and Donte Baker 10thin 27.57.

In the 100, Althen’s 1:04.47 was good for 10thwith Atterberry’s 1:08.44 capturing 14th-place points and Chapman Redam finishing 17thin 1:12.73.

The Hornets’ next meet isn’t until after Thanksgiving. On Saturday, Dec. 1, they’ll compete at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia.

 

