Sheridan holds on to edge Bethel in eighth-grade contest

SHERIDAN — Destin Jenkins sparked a fourth-quarter charge by the Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team of Bethel Middle School that cut a 12-point lead into a five-point margin against the Sheridan Yellowjackets eighth graders on Tuesday night. But Sheridan held on for a 40-33 victory.

The Hornets, coming off a win at Lake Hamilton, play their first home game this Thursday when they host Bryant White.

“I was proud of this group,” said Bethel coach Steve Wilson. “Sheridan has a very good broup of eighth graders that had beaten us easily last year. Our kids fought hard the entire game and we stayed close until the end.”

Jenkins finished with 12 points including a trio of 3-pointers. Elijah Thompson scored 7 with Devin Love and James Billingsley pitching in with 6 each. Evan Lamb scored 2.

Sheridan held just an 8-6 lead after the first quarter but extended the margin to 21-10 by halftime. It was 29-17 going into the fourth.