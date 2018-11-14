Trickey, Baugh spark Blue Hornets’ seventh-graders at Sheridan

SHERIDAN — Cason Trickey came off the bench to score a game-high 10 points all in the first half to spark the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh-grade team of Bethel Middle School to a 22-13 halftime lead that they turned into a 33-24 victory over the Sheridan Yellowjackets seventh grade team to open their 2018-19 schedule on Tuesday night.

“We played with a lot of intensity but need to be a little more careful with the ball,” said Hornets coach Steve Wilson.

Layton Baugh knocked down a 3 and had 5 points in the first half. Tyler McCormick Also had a 3 on his way to 8 points in the game. Cairon Allen scored his 4 points in the second half. Logan Geissler, Aiden Lallier and Gideon Motes added 2 points apiece.

The Bethel boys will return to action with a home match-up against Bryant White on Thursday.