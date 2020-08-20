Bryant golfers get in plenty of work over two days

Playing on back-to-back days, the Bryant High School golf team got in 36 rounds this week.

On Tuesday, in a dual match with Benton at Hurricane Creek, Logan McDonald fired a round of 69 and Andrew Gaspard shot 71, both under par to lead the Hornets to a 303-375 win.

Cailin LaCerra carded an 84 to pace the girls.

“Played really well,” said Bryant coach Casey Mattox.

For the boys, Daniel Taylor shot 80 and Landon Wallace 83.

On Wednesday, the team traveled to Conway for the Wampus Cat Invitational.

“We didn’t do as well,” Mattox said. “The kids were disappointed, but we did fine overall.”

LaCerra once again shot an 84 which was third overall. Lexie Tombrello finished at 120 and Haylie Horn shot 121 as the Lady Hornets finished third with a score of 325.

Cabot took team honors at 246. Conway finished at 275.

For the boys, Taylor had the low score of 78, tying for fourth individually. McDonald carded a 79 to tie for sixth. Little Rock Catholic’s Nash Johnson took medalist honors with a 71.

Gaspard finished with a round of 80 while Wallace shot 90 and Alex Skelley finished at 96.

Bryant was third as a team with a score of 327, seven strokes off the pace set by Catholic (320). Conway was second at 324.

The Bryant JV team will compete at Longhills Golf Club on Thursday, Aug. 27. The next outing for the varsity will be the Bryant Invitational at Hurricane on Tuesday, Sept. 1.