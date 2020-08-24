August 24 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Bryant High tennis team makes 2011 debut

BENTON — Picking up where they left off last season, senior Callie Hogancamp and sophomore Whitney Butler[more] each won their singles matches as the Bryant High School tennis team opened the season on Tuesday against Benton at Tyndall Park.

“Callie and Whitney are both coming off their first State Tournament appearances last season,” noted Bryant coach Steve Wilson. “Callie had a tough match which she was able to come through at the end. Whitney got off to a slow start then finished real strong.”

Hogancamp outlasted Lauren Dudley, 9-7, at No. 1 singles while Butler came back after dropping the first three games to win 8-3 over Emily Parker.

At No. 1 doubles, Kristen Dudley and Autumn Rouse were defeated by Amy Jivan and Parker, 3-8. At No. 2 doubles, Allie Hogancamp and Sara Lequieu were edged out by Benton’s Abby McAtee and Mariah Temple, 8-10.

“Autumn and Kristen just missed qualifing for State last season and are showing a determination to make it this year,” Wilson said.

For the boys, Cade Howard was downed by Benton’s Eric Emmons, 3-8, at No. 1, while Bryant’s Nick Ross lost to Austin Willis, 0-8, at No. 2.

“Cade and Nick have showed marked improvement since last year and should continue to improve as the year goes on,” Wilson mentioned.

In doubles play, Benton prevailed as well. The Panthers’ team of Ian McMahan and Dudley Shaw topped Bryant’s Dalton Lane and Noah Hargis, 8-1. At No 2, Sam Anderson and Jade Jakonczek defeated the Hornets’ Justin Travis and Lane Ricardo, 8-3.

In other matches for the girls, Bryant’s Emma Patrick and Kristen Dudley shut out Mikaela Johnson and Leigha Stone, 8-0. Patrick also won a singles match 6-0 over Morgan Henderson. Erica Pounders and Benton’s Alex Guess battled before Guess prevailed 8-6.

In boys matches, Ricardo lost a singles match to Trey Young, 4-8 while Caleb Hixon and Hargis lost a doubles match with Clint Powell and Tyler Flynn, 1-8.

The Bryant team will return to competition on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Pine Bluff.