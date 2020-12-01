November 30 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Bryant relay team wins tight duel with Conway in 200 medley

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Olaf Hoerschelmann

CONWAY — In a race that was bang-bang on the final touch, the team of Alex Ball, Tristan Hoerschelmann, Michael Higgs and Kyle Henry combined on a winning time of 1:55.47 in the 200-yard medley relay Tuesday at a swimming and diving meet hosted by Conway High School. Conway’s quartet recorded a 1:55.96 to place second.

The relay was the highlight of the day for the Hornets who accumulated 461 points only to have Conway pile up 733 points to win the meet. Jonesboro, Vilonia and Russellville also competed at the meet.

Ball also teamed up with Dylan Althen, Mark Calimpong and Jacob Eubanks on a 4:17.53 clocking in the 400 freestyle relay, finishing second to Conway’s 4:04.63. And in the 200 free relay, Henry, Althen, Eubanks and Higgs clocked in at 1:41.05 just off the pace of Conway’s group, which touched in 1:40.49. Byrant’s second team of Jalen Dinstbier, Chapman Redam, Ivan Bryant and Donte Baker took fifth in 2:01.91.

Individually, Caivon Crosty took second in the one-meter dive with a score of 177.40. Calimpong was fourth at 86.40.

Henry added a second-place finish in the 500 free, turning in a 5:39.71. Zachary Milam was seventh in 7:23.07 as Conway’s Anderson Mainord won in 5:22.18.

Eubanks’ 55.97 was second in the 100 free, clocking in at 55.97, just off the pace of Charles Rieth of Conway (50.76). Ivan Bryant was 10th in 1:10.82 and Baker was 11th in 1:15.28.

A 24.95 for Eubanks was good for third in the 50 free. Crosby’s 30.71 earned 11th-place points and Redam’s 34.11 was good for 13th.

Hoerschelmann turned in third-place finishes in the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard breaststroke. In the former, he finished in 1:14.33 with Althen sixth in 1:18.15. In the latter, Hoerschelmann turned in a 1:16.76 with Jackson Treat fifth in 1:40.81.

Alex Ball was third in the 100-yard backstroke and fifth in the 200 free. He finished in 1:04.73 in the backstroke with John Dellorto fifth in 1:12.77 and Trevor Ball sixth in 1:15.47.

In the 200, Alex Ball’s time was 2:14.81 with Trevor Ball eighth in 2:35.72 and Baker ninth in 2:48.30.

Dellorto (2:45.47), Althen (2:47.08) and Dinstbier (2:57.37) were fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 200 individual medley.

The Hornets are set to compete again this Thursday at a meet co-hosted with Benton at Bishop Park’s Aquatic Center. That will wrap up their pre-Christmas schedule.