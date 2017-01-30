Bryant Softball Association registration is this weekend

The Bryant Softball Association is conducting spring softball registration this Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 5, from 1 to 4 p.m., at The Center at Bishop Park.

The registration fee is $45 per player, $75 for two siblings with an additional $10 per player for a third sibling or more. There’s free registration for players ages 4 and 5.

The 4- and 5-year-olds will play in Instructional League. The Coach Pitch league is for 6-and-under. Machine Pitch will include players 8-and-under. Fast pitch live arm leagues begins at 10U.

For more information, visit bryantsoftball.org or call Kara White at 501-765-5250.