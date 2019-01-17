Bryant Softball Association registration underway

On-line registration for the 2019 spring season for the Bryant Softball Association is now underway through Feb. 3.

Registration fees include $25 per player for Instructional League; $65 per players 6-and-under through 16-and-under with a $10 discount for additional siblings. Payment is required at the time of registration.

Age (and playing division) is determined by child’s age as of January 1, 2019.

Instructional League: 4-5 years

6U Coach Pitch: 6 years

8U Machine Pitch: 7-8 years

10U Live Arm: 9-10 years

12U Live Arm: 11-12 years

14U/16U Live Arm: 14-16 years

Equipment required: Glove, bat, batting helmet with face guard and chin strap. Fielder’s mask recommended but not required.

Contact bryantsoftballassociation@yahoo.comor Kara White at 501-765-5250 or Tonya Baldwin at 501-428-3663.

The league website is bryantsoftball.org.