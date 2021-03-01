February 28 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Bryant swimmers earn State medals in six events

LITTLE ROCK — Bryant’s Dylan Machycek and Jinson Kang each won individual medals and the members of two Lady Hornets relay teams did as well at the Arkansas State High School swimming and diving championships at UALR on Friday and Saturday.

The top six finishers in each race earn medals.

Bentonville won the boys team title with 330 points and the girls team title with 380 points. Conway was second in both competitions. The Bryant girls finished eighth with 102 points. The Bryant boys were 11th with 65.5. In all 31 teams competed.

Kang finished fourth in both the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:17.03 and the 100 free style with a time of 57.36. Machycek tied for fifth with El Dorado’s Dalton Walthall in the 50 free with a time of 22.93. He was also fifth in the 100 backstroke in 57.08.

The girls 200 freestyle relay team of Emily Dabbs, Jordan Martin, Kang and Erin Moser garnered a fifth-place finish in a time of 1:52.99. The quartet of Dabbs, Amanda Butler, Kang and Moser finished sixth in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:09.86.

In addition, in the 400 free relay, Dabbs, Butler, Martin and Moser finished ninth for the Lady Hornets with a time of 4:20.25.

For the boys, the 200 medley relay team of Machycek, Andrew Dull, Dylan Rogers and Casey Ball took 10th in 1:52.48.

Jordan Combs finished 12th in the one-meter dive competition with a score of 181.35 while Dull took 14th in the 200 individual medley, finishing in 2:21.73. In the 100 butterfly, Dull was 16th in 1:01.88, Rogers 17th in 1:03.05 and Hayden Stewart 20th in 1:06.08.

In the relays, Rogers, Brent Heil, Dull and Machycek combined on a 1:40.32 to place 13th in the 200 free while Ball, Combs, Rogers and Ross Grant teamed up on a 3:56.59 to take 14th in the 400 free.