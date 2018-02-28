Lady Hornets overwhelm Little Rock Hall in soggy opener

By Chris Morgan

The Bryant Lady Hornets took to the pitch of Bryant Stadium for a rainy season-opener against the Little Rock Hall Lady Warriors on Tuesday. The rain steadily picked up as the game progressed, but still the Lady Hornets took care of business, winning 15-0.

From the first minute the Lady Hornets had full control of the match. Freshmen Ashton Inman led off the scoring, creating a goal 50 seconds into the match.

This trend would continue for the Lady Hornets, with three players scoring the bulk of the points. Junior Alyssa Fason, junior Madison Humbard, and sophomore Isabel Longnecker all ended the first half with a hat trick each.

Freshmen Melinda Hernandez, junior Mary Catherine Selig, sophomore Grace Carmack, and freshmen Madison Williams also produced goals in the first half.

Going into the second half, as the rain steadily increased, the Hornets used the rest of the match to work on controlling the ball in their own back third. The Lady Hornets played a game of keep away, as the clock ran down to zero.

“All the girls got to play, and many players scored,” said Lady Hornets head coach Nicole Inman. “We really focused on possession and pulled back on the attack early in the first half.

The 1-0 Lady Hornets look to use their momentum from the win over Hall later this week, as they play Russellville at home on Thursday.