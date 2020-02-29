Hornets make Torres’ goal hold up in benefit scrimmage

ROGERS — Kevin Torres found the back of the net off an assist from Max Hooten late in the first half and the Bryant Hornets made it hold up for a 1-0 win over the Rogers Mountaineers in a pre-season benefit scrimmage on Friday night.

“It was a good back-and-forth game,” said Hornets coach Richard Friday. “We had a few opportunities to score in the first half. Max served a ball across to Kevin who headed it home.

“Rogers came out strong in the second half,” he related. “Once we got tired and started hitting long balls more and giving up possessions.

“We went down a player after Landon Nelson picked up his second card around the 60th minute,” the coach added. “The guys defended really well and Codi Kirby had some phenomenal saves to keep us in the game. I think the back line of Brian Ibarra, Carlos Gaytan and Nelson did a great job. Brian Esteban and Brandon Delgadillo controlled the middle and Grant Jacuzzi held the ball up well up top.”

The Hornets officially open the season on Tuesday at Russellville.