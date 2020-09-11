Bryant tennis team defeated by Little Rock Central

Photos courtesy of Angie Keith

Zoe Cates (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)

LITTLE ROCK — The struggles of the Bryant High School tennis team continued Thursday as Little Rock Central swept all eight conference matches at Rebsamen Park.

The Bryant girls won three of four junior varsity matches but Central took both boys JV games.

In girls’ singles, Bryant’s Kate Keith was defeated by Jelani Jones, 2-8, while Chelsea Nwankwo was defeated by Central’s Phoebe Raborn.

In boys’ singles, Jake Maxon won over Bryant’s Tristan Shamlin, 8-0, and Alex Wells defeated Nick Skiavo, 8-1.

Connor Martin (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)

In varsity doubles, Central’s Angana Patel and Mary Margaret Lankford eked out an 8-6 win over Simone Dinstbier and Hope Hartz while Kendal Peel and Nora McClure won 8-4 over Bryant’s Megan Brown and Janie Ray.

For the boys, Stefan Tudoreau and Yash Gokarakondo defeated Bryant’s Connor Martin and Caleb Greiner, 8-1. Central’s Christian Dixon and Nischal Thota prevailed 8-1 over Pablo Garcia and Zack Cookus.

The Bryant JV wins went to Cates, 6-1, over Hallie Johnson; Kylie LaRosa, 6-1, over Sophia Park; and Destiny Galindo and Adrienne Shelton, 6-5, over Clara Highfill and Sissy Hornsby.

In a second girls’ doubles match, Central’s Yoobin Min and Lizzie Harrison won 6-2 over Jennifer Brown and Daven Ross.

The boys’ JV matches were both doubles with Edward Onisei and Max Mobly getting past Bryant’s Corwin Martin and Cade Queen, 6-2. Nithin Reddy and Lance Jones won 6-0 over Shamlin and Skiavo.

Bryant will be back in action against Little Rock Southwest on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Rebsamen.

Hope Hartz (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)

Adrienne Shelton and Destiny Galindo (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)