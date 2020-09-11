Gaspard, McDonald lead Hornets to team title at Burns

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — With Andrew Gaspard and Logan McDonald tying North Little Rock’s Liam Hogan for the low round of 75, the Bryant Hornets took team honors at a golf tournament at Burns Park that included five 6A-Central Conference rivals.

In girls’ action, Caitlin LaCerra tied for second individually with a round of 79 as the Lady Hornets finished fourth in team standings.

“Logan and Andrew played great,” said Bryant coach Casey Mattox. “The team played really well. Caitlin played great too.”

As a team, the Hornets combined on a score of 313, seven strokes better than North Little Rock and Conway. Cabot was fourth at 324 followed by Benton (352) and Little Rock Central (380).

Braedon Boyce shot a 79 for the Hornets. Daniel Taylor carded an 84 and Landon Wallace finished at 86.

LaCerra’s 79 tied Cabot’s Emmerson Doyle for second behind the 66 that was fired by North Little Rock’s Mackenzie Lee.

Taylor Moore shot a 109 for Bryant. Haylie Horn turned in a 118 with Lexie Tombrello finishing at 122.

The next outing for Bryant will be at Fayetteville on Monday, Sept. 14.