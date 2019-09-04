Bryant tennis team swept in first league match at Northside

September 4, 2019 Tennis

FORT SMITH — In the conference opening match for both teams, the Fort Smith Northside tennis team swept the Bryant varsity teams, 4-0, on Tuesday.

In JV play, the Grizzlies won all four matches and the Lady Bears won five of six with Bryant’s Kate Keith winning over Sara Maryanor, 8-4.

In varsity boys matches, Northside’s Will Thames defeated Jalen Dinstbier, 8-3, at number one singles, and Kadin Hyatt defeated Bryant’s Codi Kirby, 8-0, at number two.

In doubles matches, Donte Baker and Nick Skiavo of Bryant fell to Griffin Huckelbury and Sam Carlisle, 3-8. At number two doubles, Pablo Garcia and David Goshien fell to Trey Rajsombath and Kevin Praphan of Northside, 0-8.

For the girls, Northside’s Kate Files defeated Kate Keith, 8-1, at number one singles and Tiffeney Prahan topped Bryant’s Hannah Henderson, 8-2, at number two.

The Lady Hornets top doubles team of Hope Hartz and Simone Dinstbier played tough against Mary Alex Cole and Ayden Huckelbury but fell 4-8. At number two, Megan Brown and Janie Ray fell to Northside’s Pacie Passmore and Cate Albertson, 0-8.

This Thursday, Bryant plays a league tourney against their respective counterparts from Little Rock Catholic and Mount St. Mary Academy at Rebsamen Park.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

