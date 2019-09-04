Bryant tennis team swept in first league match at Northside

FORT SMITH — In the conference opening match for both teams, the Fort Smith Northside tennis team swept the Bryant varsity teams, 4-0, on Tuesday.

In JV play, the Grizzlies won all four matches and the Lady Bears won five of six with Bryant’s Kate Keith winning over Sara Maryanor, 8-4.

In varsity boys matches, Northside’s Will Thames defeated Jalen Dinstbier, 8-3, at number one singles, and Kadin Hyatt defeated Bryant’s Codi Kirby, 8-0, at number two.

In doubles matches, Donte Baker and Nick Skiavo of Bryant fell to Griffin Huckelbury and Sam Carlisle, 3-8. At number two doubles, Pablo Garcia and David Goshien fell to Trey Rajsombath and Kevin Praphan of Northside, 0-8.

For the girls, Northside’s Kate Files defeated Kate Keith, 8-1, at number one singles and Tiffeney Prahan topped Bryant’s Hannah Henderson, 8-2, at number two.

The Lady Hornets top doubles team of Hope Hartz and Simone Dinstbier played tough against Mary Alex Cole and Ayden Huckelbury but fell 4-8. At number two, Megan Brown and Janie Ray fell to Northside’s Pacie Passmore and Cate Albertson, 0-8.

This Thursday, Bryant plays a league tourney against their respective counterparts from Little Rock Catholic and Mount St. Mary Academy at Rebsamen Park.