Greenbrier turns back Bryant in straight sets

September 4, 2019 Volleyball

GREENBRIER — Truili Bates had nine kills but it wasn’t enough as the Bryant Lady Hornets absorbed an 0-3 loss to the Greenbrier Lady Panthers in a non-conference match on Tuesday.

Greenbrier prevailed 25-14, 25-17, 25-20.

Sammie Jo Ferguson had two blocks and Erin Thompson led the team in serving aces with three and digs with 20. She also had 21 receptions of serves. Shaylee Carver finished with 17 assists.

Now 1-2 on the season, the Lady Hornets open 6A-Central Conference play on Thursday at Fort Smith Northside.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

