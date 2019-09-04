Greenbrier turns back Bryant in straight sets

GREENBRIER — Truili Bates had nine kills but it wasn’t enough as the Bryant Lady Hornets absorbed an 0-3 loss to the Greenbrier Lady Panthers in a non-conference match on Tuesday.

Greenbrier prevailed 25-14, 25-17, 25-20.

Sammie Jo Ferguson had two blocks and Erin Thompson led the team in serving aces with three and digs with 20. She also had 21 receptions of serves. Shaylee Carver finished with 17 assists.

Now 1-2 on the season, the Lady Hornets open 6A-Central Conference play on Thursday at Fort Smith Northside.