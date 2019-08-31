Salt Bowl 20 festivities

August 31, 2019 Football, Salt Bowls Past, Spirit
Photo by Rick Nation

Top photo couresy of Andrew Schroeder; for more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here; by Rick Nation, go here

LITTLE ROCK — Though the crowd wasn’t at the heights of last year’s attendance of over 38,000, there were 26,178 at War Memorial Stadium on Friday night for the 20th Salt Bowl and the 45th renewal of the Bryant-Benton rivalry.

The game was delayed by 30 minutes because of lightning in the vicinity.

Photo by Kevin Nagle

The pre-game featured the coaches who originally scheduled the two teams in 1974 — Dwight Fite, who coached at both schools but, after setting up the game for Bryant, was coaching in Texas when the contest was played; Bill Revis, who coached the Hornets that season and the late Max Graham, who coached the Panthers, was represented by his son.

Service awards were presented with Mark Knowles the recipient of Bryant’s Rob Patrick Award, and Jim Gardner receiving Benton’s Donnie Burks Award.

A flyover occurred after the National Anthem.

It was announced that the Bryant and Benton schools had collected over 22,000 pounds of peanut butter for the Arkansas Food Bank. Bryant Middle School collected the most among Bryant schools.

At halftime, the Bryant and Benton bands combined to perform and both school’s cheer and dance squads performed.

Two people kicked a field goal to win a year’s worth of chicken from Chick-fil-A and one person won a new GMC truck from Everett Buick GMC.

Bryant captains, from left, Jake Meaders, Cameron Scarlett, Austin Bailey and Catrell Wallace. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)
Mark Knowles, second from left, was joined by his family and Rob Patrick, left, as he received the service award. (Photo by Rick Nation)
The game was delayed 30 minutes because of lightning strikes in the area. (Photo by Rick Nation)
Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Football
August 31, 2019
Hornets dominate rival Panthers in 2019 Salt Bowl

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!