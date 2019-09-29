Bryant tops Lake Hamilton to win Silver Division at Lakeside tournament

HOT SPRINGS — If the Bryant Lady Hornets needed a little shot of confidence, they earned it for themselves on Saturday when they won the Silver Division of the Hot Springs Lakeside tournament.

In the division finals, they fell behind by losing the first set to Lake Hamilton, 19-25. But they roared back to dominate the second set, 25-10, then, in a white knuckler, they pulled off the victory with a 17-15 win in the third set.

To get to the division finals, the Lady Hornets defeated Shiloh Christian, 25-17, 25-12. In bracket play, Bryant had begun by tying Maumelle, 22-25, 25-12. Against Walnut Ridge, they deadlocked as well, 23-25, 25-11. A 23-25, 13-25 loss to Paris completed pool play and sent the Lady Hornets into the Silver Division.

In the final, Madelyn Hoskins and Sammie Jo Ferguson each had six kills. Ella Reynolds added five to go with two solo blocks. Truli Bates had a kill and three solo blocks.

At the service line, Bryant had four aces, two by Olivia German and one each for Reynolds and Alyssa Hernandez.

Hernandez also had 23 assists and 13 digs. Jaiyah Jackson also contributed 13 digs. Erin Thompson and Reynolds had nine each.

In the win over Shiloh, Hoskins had six kills and Bates five. Bates, Ferguson and Cassidy Land added a block apiece with Reynolds getting two to go with four service aces. Jackson had two aces and Hernandez one.

In addition, Hernandez had 18 assists and Jackson came up with 16 digs.

Against Paris, Hoskins finished with four kills, Ferguson three and Land two. Lane also had two solo blocks.

Hernandez accounted for 12 assists and Jackson had 12 digs. Sam Still, Reynolds and Hoskins each had an ace.

Hoskins had eight kills against Walnut Ridge. Ferguson added five, Bates three with Reynolds and Land collecting two each. Reynolds also contributed two blocks. Bates had one.

Hernandez came up with 21 assists while Jackson had 12 digs.

The Lady Hornets served up eight aces. Jackson had two while German, Still, Thompson, Reynolds, Hernandez and Hoskins had one each.

In the opening match, Reynolds and Ferguson pounded home four kills. Hoskins added three with Olivia McCallister joining Bates with two.

Ferguson came up with three solo blocks and McCallister had one.

Jackson led the defense again with six digs, but Thompson added five and Reynolds four. Hernandez had 15 assists.

In service, Reynolds finished with three aces. Jackson and German had two each.

The Lady Hornets return to 6A-Central Conference play at home on Tuesday against Fort Smith Northside, as they begin the second half of the league round robin.