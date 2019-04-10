Bryant U11 girls capture Red River Classic championship

SHREVEPORT, La. – The Central Arkansas Soccer Club ’08 Wildcats claimed their first tournament championship last weekend, sweeping the U11 Girls Silver Division at the 2019 Red River Classic.

The Wildcats shredded Shreveport’s White squad 8-0 in Game 1 of pool play on Saturday, and followed up that performance with a 7-0 victory over Lake Charles (La.). Central Arkansas topped Texarkana 3-1 in Game 3 on Sunday, avenging last fall’s 3-2 loss at Texarkana.

The Wildcats faced Texarkana again in the tournament championship game at Independence Stadium, but the match was canceled due to severe weather after 14 minutes of play. The Wildcats were declared champions with 29 out of 30 possible points in pool play.

Central Arkansas, coached by Julie Fluger, competes in the Arkansas Competitive Soccer League. The Wildcats are 1-1-2 in league play this spring. Their only loss was a 1-0 setback to defending ACSL champ FC Arkansas (Fayetteville) ’07 in the opener.

Central Arkansas finished last fall with an overall record of 6-10-3 in its first season at the competitive level. Fluger’s Wildcats posted a combined record of 28-2-2 in fourseasons of recreational soccer.

Central Arkansas Soccer Club’s main sponsor is Steve Landers–Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Little Rock. And the Wildcats are individually sponsored for tournaments by Bryant Family Pharmacy, Clark Contractors, Chreyton Electric, Merchants & Farmers Bank, Head Waves Salon, Tacos 4 Life and Daniel Orthodontics.

Eleven of the girls attend Bryant Schools.

Players, pictured above, include, back row from left, Brooklyn Kuchinski, Presley McNab, Toni Williams, Lydia Hall, Anabelle Tappe and Mattison Roberts and Coach Fluger; front, from left, Raegan Leung, Jadyn Heiderscheidt, Emma Roach, Brooke Fluger, Carys Williams, Bethany Arbeene and Eloise Prather.