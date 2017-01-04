Bryant White eighth grade boys return with convincing win

SHERIDAN — The Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Middle School returned after over two weeks away from competition by notching its 12th win in 14 games this season, 50-24, over the Sheridan Junior Yellowjackets on Tuesday night.

Myles Aldridge led the team with 11 points. Austin Ledbetter and Aiden Adams added 10 each and Camren Hunter finished with 8.

“Coming off a long layoff I thought we played well,” said Hornets coach John Harrison. “We worked on our half-court trap and turned them over often which led to easy scores. Everyone got in the action and played hard. Very proud of our effort.”

The Hornets play next on Tuesday, Jan. 10, against Russellville.